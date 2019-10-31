Former White House official Tim Morrison sent mixed signals during his closed-door deposition in the impeachment inquiry Thursday, corroborating key details about President Donald Trump's push for Ukrainian investigations of Democrats but claiming the apparent quid pro quo effort wasn't "illegal."
Morrison, who resigned Wednesday as a top adviser on the National Security Council, confirmed previous testimony that Gordon Sondland, Trump's handpicked ambassador to the European Union, pitched Ukrainian officials on a quid pro quo, in which the American president would only release $391 million in security aid to Ukraine if the country publicly committed to investigate Joe Biden's family over unsubstantiated corruption allegations.
Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, first made that revelation in his bombshell testimony last week. Taylor also testified that Morrison alerted him to the apparent quid pro quo plot and recalled that the White House official had described experiencing a "sinking feeling" upon learning of it.
Morrison confirmed as much in his deposition.
"I can confirm that the substance of (Taylor's) statement, as it relates to conversations he and I had, is accurate," Morrison told impeachment investigators, according to his prepared remarks.
Morrison also testified Sondland informed a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of the peculiar preconditions for the U.S. aid.
However, Morrison made a distinction in an apparent defense of Trump, saying he didn't necessarily know whether Sondland was acting on the president's behalf in setting the parameters, or if he was going out on a limb.
"I hoped that Ambassador Sondland's strategy was exclusively his own and would not be considered by leaders in the administration and Congress, who understood the strategic importance of Ukraine to our national security," Morrison said.
Providing another shield for Trump, Morrison also said he did not believe "anything illegal was discussed" during the infamous July 25 phone call on which Trump asked Zelenskiy to do him "a favor" by launching the politically-charged investigations he desired. Morrison was one of the National Security Council staffers who listened in on the call.
Even so, Morrison said he was concerned enough by Trump's call that he reported it to National Security Council lawyers because he said a potential leak of a memo summarizing the phone conversation would not "play out" well in "Washington's polarized environment."
The White House eventually released the memo. Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry in response, deeming the memo potential evidence of a quid pro quo.
Despite giving Trump the benefit of the doubt, Morrison — who served as a Republican staffer on the House Armed Services Committee before being tapped by Trump to his White House post — corroborated several other key elements at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
He said he was informed by his predecessor, Fiona Hill, that "Sondland and President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were trying to get President Zelenskiy to reopen Ukrainian investigations into Bursima," an energy company on whose board Biden's son, Hunter, once sat.
Giuliani, who ran his own political dirt-digging effort in Ukraine on Trump's behalf, had oversized sway on Ukraine policy, and the president often deferred to the ex-mayor on questions relating to the eastern European country, according to several previous witnesses in the impeachment probe.
Morrison, who testified for about eight hours, also said he did "not understand why Ambassador Sondland would be involved in Ukraine policy."
Sondland, a former real estate investor and mega donor to Trump's campaign, has come under scrutiny since he testified earlier this month that he couldn't recall any conversations about only releasing U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into the Bidens and debunked right-wing conspiracy theories about the 2016 election.
An attorney for Sondland did not return a request for comment Thursday.
As Morrison testified in a secure hearing room in the basement of the U.S. Capitol, the House for the first time passed a resolution formalizing the impeachment investigation that has rocked Washington for more than a month.
The resolution, which passed almost entirely along party lines, stakes out rules for the remainder of the impeachment probe and also paves the way for taking the investigation public.