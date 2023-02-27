Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday.

 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” gained more Oscars steam with big wins Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including honors for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the night’s biggest prize for movie ensemble.

In television categories, “The White Lotus” and “Abbott Elementary” took home top honors for drama and comedy ensembles, respectively. Jason Bateman won lead male dramatic actor for his role in “Ozark.” Jean Smart won the female comedy actor category for “Hacks,” and Jennifer Coolidge took home a lead dramatic actor prize for “The White Lotus.”

