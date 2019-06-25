FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — More than 32,000 acres have burned in the Everglades since a lightning strike two days ago started the blaze.
Tuesday, an ominous line of red and orange flames charred the ground and the thick black smoke that rose from it blocked the sky in western Broward County. The fire doubled in size in one day.
A firefighter in a Florida Forest Service plane flew over the blaze Tuesday afternoon to survey the burn zone. Public safety agencies warned about potential breathing problems for South Florida residents from the fire’s smoke.
At sunset Monday, the view west from the Sawgrass Expressway was of the sky whitened by smoke. A faint smell of burning brush was in the air.
The skies were clearer in Broward County Tuesday. Still, “if we don’t get rain, this thing will keep going,” said Scott Peterich, a spokesman with the Forest Service’s Everglades District.
In Palm Beach County, fire rescue received calls from residents in the mostly western and southern areas of the county, Capt. Albert Borroto said. No injuries were reported from the smoke.
The area, burning since about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, is 1.2 miles north of Interstate 75 and 3.9 miles west of U.S. 27.
Peterich was at a rest area at Exit 35 on the Alligator Alley portion of I-75 on Tuesday morning. He said the fire appeared to be about a quarter mile north of the highway.
“We don’t want it to jump I-75 and spread south or impact traffic,” he said.Drivers who do find themselves in smoky conditions should slow down, turn on their headlights and watch for emergency vehicles, said Jim Karels, state forester and director of the Florida Forest Service.
Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried said Tuesday smoky conditions were not expected along the two highways, but warned that smoke may settle along roadways and in residential areas.
The good news is there is a chance of rain for the region.
If the forecast for the next few days holds up, it’s unlikely that smoke will move east over Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade metro areas because easterly winds and sea breezes are expected to keep it away, National Weather Service meteorologist Molly Merrifield said Tuesday from Miami.
Tuesday afternoon, slow moving sea breezes coming from the east are given a 40 percent to 60 percent chance to help develop showers and thunderstorms over the Everglades, Merrifield said.
Today’s forecast is for a slightly breezier day, and a replica of the rain pattern over the Everglades.
Firefighters’ goal is to keep the blaze where it began, with a 165,000-acre conservation area that is bordered by canals, Peterich said.
Known as Water Conservation Area 3, it spans Broward and Miami-Dade counties and is state land, managed by the South Florida Water Management District.
The fire has not hurt anyone, but the Florida Department of Health warns that smoke could cause a scratchy throat, irritated eyes and nose and make preexisting health problems worse.
The department reminded parents and pet owners to keep children and animals indoors if air quality deteriorates.