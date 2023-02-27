California Storm

Valeria Roman and her 5-year-old-son, Emiliano India Roman, play in freshly fallen snow in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

 Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Residents in parts of Southern California who have not seen snow in decades woke up to an icy wonderland Sunday morning following an epic winter storm that broke rainfall records and scattered fresh powder across the normally warm, sunny region.

The storm, which originated in the Gulf of Alaska, tapped into an atmospheric river system — a powerful plume of moisture that can deliver large amounts of precipitation. It has moved out of the region, giving Southern Californians a short reprieve from the wet weather.

