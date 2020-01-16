CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspected sniper is taking shots at passing vehicles along an eastern North Carolina highway and it may have been going on for days, witnesses say.
Police in Bailey, N.C., 35 miles east of Raleigh, posted a warning to drivers in Wilson County late Wednesday.
“Please be careful if traveling 264 East,” the post said. “There have been reports of vehicles being shot at between mile marker 38-40.”
Investigators have not said how many drivers reported vehicle damaged from suspected bullets.
However, multiple people responded to the post with stories of their vehicle being struck by suspected bullets in recent days.
Commenters on the police department’s Facebook page say the shootings have gone on for days.
— The Charlotte Observer