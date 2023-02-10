Former President Donald Trump’s suspensions on Facebook and Instagram have been lifted, more than two years after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, parent company Meta confirmed Thursday.

Meta had suspended Trump from its platforms after “his praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol,” the company’s global affairs president, Nick Clegg, said in a previous announcement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.