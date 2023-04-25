Don Lemon

Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13 in New York City. CNN has fired Lemon after 17 years at the network.

 Cindy Ord / Getty Images/TNS

Prominent CNN host Don Lemon on Monday announced that he has been fired after 17 years at the cable news network.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

