Biden

President Joe Biden replies to questions from reporters after discussing inflation in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13.

 Yuri Gripas / Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — Attorneys for President Joe Biden discovered classified documents while packing up the Washington office he used after serving as vice president and turned the materials over to the National Archives in November, the White House said in a statement.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” Richard Sauber, an attorney for the president, said in a statement.

