DETROIT — The man suspected of shooting four people, killing three, in a series of Sunday morning shootings on Detroit's west side is in custody, Detroit police said Sunday night.
Police said the man was arrested in the shooting of four people in what appeared to be random incidents. They said tips led officers to the suspect. They did not release further information.
"Thank you to the hard working men and women of the DPD that put themselves in harm’s way each day. Also, a big thank you to our law enforcement partners," the department said on its Facebook page just before 9 p.m.
An extensive manhunt had been underway Sunday for the suspect, led by the Detroit Police Department with Michigan State Police, ATF, FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. Helicopters searched near Seven Mile and Woodward Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday as dozens from law enforcement fanned out across the west side.
Detroit police Chief James White said at a news conference before the arrest that the shootings were done by a single suspect and appeared to be random because nothing connected the four victims.
White said at the time the suspect was a man in his late 20s to early 30s and about 5-foot-8 inches tall. Police issued a news release with his photo. Police do not believe the suspect has a vehicle or transportation and that the crimes were committed on foot.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan had urged anyone with information about the shootings to contact police.
"The suspect already shot four people. Please call immediately. ... Someone out there knows who this is. No one in this department wants a violent confrontation with this individual," Duggan said.
After the man's arrest, the mayor said in a statement: "The Detroit Police Department showed again today why it’s as fine as any in America. With the help of critical information from the community and strong support from the FBI, ATF and Michigan State Police, Detroit police officers took the suspect into custody today without incident.
"As we mourn our three neighbors who were killed, we should take the time to appreciate all the men and women in law enforcement whose work today made sure no other families will suffer at the hands of this shooter."
White said the first victim, a 40-year-old woman, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Wyoming and Margareta at about 4:45 a.m. Police later learned she had died. No further details were available.
While police were at the scene, a person approached them and told them another victim was nearby, and the body of a 28-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds at Seven Mile and Wyoming.
At about 6:50 a.m. the body of a 40-year-old female was found on the 19700 block of Livernois, White said. The woman had been waiting for a bus, police said.
Another man was shot on Pennington north of Seven Mile at about 7:10 a.m. and was in serious condition, he said. The man had seen the suspect looking into vehicles and told him to get away when the suspect shot him, White said.
Megan Owens, who lives on Pennington, said she heard about a dozen shots.
"We thought it was fireworks," Owens said. "It's usually very peaceful here."
She said an older man walking his dog was bleeding from a wound on his leg. The man put his belt around his leg to stop the bleeding and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, she said. The dog was bleeding from his paw, and the man's wife took the dog to a veterinarian, she said.
