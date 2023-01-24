TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday his administration rejected a new Advanced Placement course on African-American studies for high school students because some of the topics attempted to use Black history to push a political agenda.

Critics of the decision, however, say it is yet another politically motivated step the administration has taken to degrade the state’s education system, particularly on issues about race.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.