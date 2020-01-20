NEW YORK — Attorney Alan Dershowitz sees no hypocrisy, hears no hypocrisy and speaks no hypocrisy.
The newly hired lawyer on President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team insisted Monday he wasn't being two-faced by claiming the articles of impeachment against his client are illegitimate because they don't charge "criminal-like conduct" — even though he held a much different view when Bill Clinton was in the White House.
"There is no inconsistency between what I said during the Clinton impeachment and what I am saying now," Dershowitz tweeted. "I said then that there doesn't have to be a 'technical' crime. I have said now there must be 'criminal-like' conduct, or conduct 'akin to treason and bribery.'"
Dershowitz, 81, a criminal appellate lawyer and former Harvard Law professor who joined Trump's Senate trial legal team last week, said in the lead-up to Clinton's 1998 impeachment that a commander in chief doesn't have to commit a crime to be impeached.
"It certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty. You don't need a technical crime," Dershowitz told then-CNN anchor Larry King.
"We look at their acts ... We look at how they conduct the foreign policy. We look at whether they try to subvert the Constitution."
On Sunday, Dershowitz went on CNN and seemingly claimed the opposite, saying he would argue during Trump's impeachment trial that the charges should be dismissed off the bat because they don't charge "criminal-like conduct."
"I will be making that argument as a lawyer on behalf of the president's defense team against impeachment. That's my role. It's very clear. I have done it before," Dershowitz said.
The House impeached Trump in December over his foreign policy bid to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and other political rivals while using millions of dollars in congressionally approved military aid as leverage.
Laurence Tribe, a constitutional scholar who also teaches at Harvard, was stunned by his colleague's self-defense.
"Oy vey! Now 'criminal-like' is supposed to be a thing?!" tweeted Tribe, who advised House Democrats when they drew up the impeachment articles against Trump. "And anyway what's charged in Article I is as 'criminal-like' as anything imaginable. Bribery, extortion, illegal impoundment, campaign finance violations, election cheating, going after political opponents. Mob-like too!"