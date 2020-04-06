FORT WORTH, Texas — Carrollton police are searching for an 18-year-old who recorded herself inside a Walmart after she said she tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.
Carrollton police identified the teenager as Lorraine Maradiaga and said on Twitter they were searching for her. Police said Maradiaga is being charged with making a terrorist threat.
“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health,” Carrollton police said in a tweet. “We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”
In a series of videos posted on her Snapchat, Maradiaga said she tested positive for COVID-19. One of her videos shows a woman who appears to be a physician telling Maradiaga to stay home.
Another video shows Maradiaga filming herself inside a store. She pans the camera around the aisles and says, “I’m here at Walmart about to infest every (expletive) because if I’m going down, all y’all (expletives) going down.”
Maradiaga said in a separate video, also posted to her Snapchat, that she did not care about staying home.
— Fort Worth Star-Telegram