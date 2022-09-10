Resurgence of COVID-19 symptoms in patients treated with Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid appeared far more common than has been reported, and rebounding patients still risked spreading the disease, doctors said in a report on a series of cases in a top medical journal.

The article published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine documented 13 fully vaccinated patients whose rapid COVID tests turned strongly positive and symptoms reappeared several days after finishing five-day courses of Paxlovid. One patient apparently transmitted the virus to a 6-month-old baby during rebound, while another who spent time with his wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law just as his rebound was beginning saw all three become infected.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.