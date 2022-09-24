20220924-BIZ-COVID Housing

Prospective buyers tour a house for sale in Foster City, Calif.

 Anda Chu / Bay Area News Group/TNS

The coronavirus pandemic has had profound impacts on the housing market. House flipping and residential real estate investing have risen drastically, with real estate analytics firm CoreLogic reporting that investors bought a record high 28 percent of all single-family homes in the first quarter of 2022.

With the rise of remote work, the type of homes we want to buy has changed with buyers consistently wanting bigger homes in lower-cost areas like Texas.

