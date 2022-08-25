Confirmed coronavirus cases fell by 15 percent worldwide over the past week and new infections declined by 9 percent, the World Health Organization said Wednesday in its weekly assessment of the state of the pandemic.

More than 14,000 deaths were reported last week, and 5.3 million new cases, with that number declining in every world region except the Western Pacific.

