LOS ANGELES — University of Southern California junior Seth Krieger is a technological whiz who has built his own computer, landed a yearlong internship at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and designed the power distribution box for his campus club’s racing car.
But on Wednesday — the first day that USC and other colleges and universities moved from in-person classes to online learning to guard against the novel coronavirus — there were a few awkward moments even for him.
Krieger, a 21-year-old electrical engineering major, logged into Zoom for a software engineering class easily enough. But he couldn’t ask questions because he couldn’t find the software feature to do so — and he thought it would be rude to unmute his computer and interrupt the lecture. After class, he figured out that a hand emoji might be the signal for questions.
In his electromagnetics course, the professor usually demonstrates problem-solving by writing on paper projected on the wall. On Wednesday, however, she talked through the problems using a slideshow. That was harder to follow, Krieger said, because he likes to learn by watching others.
“It’s an adjustment — no one has done this before,” said Krieger, who supports the campus’ move to online learning. “But I figure there’ll be a rhythm that settles in and people will get the hang of it.”
Making the best of it
Before spring break, Mark Rimple, who teaches a historical music class at West Chester (Pa.) University, collected his students’ renaissance-age instruments for maintenance, assuming he would return the lutes, viols, recorders and sackbuts (funny-looking trombones) when the students returned.
But they won’t be coming back for class. Rimple will have to come up with another mode of instruction.
“It’s not going to be ideal for the students,” he said. “But it’s the only option we have right now.”
Professors and instructors across the country are grappling with how to teach courses to thousands of students who will spend the next few weeks learning exclusively online after dozens of schools ranging from small schools to major universities have announced they’re asking students to leave campus and finish courses online as the coronavirus spreads.
Universities are now working to drastically scale up their online offerings using technological platforms that have never been tested at such high usage levels, all while trying to accommodate students without access to high-speed Internet or unlimited data.
Most schools already use a variety of tools to deliver education online, including learning-management systems that allow for instructors to communicate with students, post assignments, archive notes and manage discussion forums.
One of the most popular tools is Canvas, a cloud-based platform used by major schools including Rutgers and Penn State. Some other colleges “self-host,” meaning they manage their own server. Among the most popular platforms is Blackboard, which has both self-hosted and cloud-based offerings.
Schools that self-host are more likely to see glitches in the coming weeks, said Phil Hill, an education technology consultant and partner at California-based firm MindWires. Hill said cloud-based platforms like Canvas are “built for scalability,” but “any campus that is hosting these systems” could face challenges related to heavy usage.
He also warned that even cloud-based platforms aren’t a panacea — some schools are recommending instructors communicate with students using Zoom, the videoconferencing platform. Zoom is also popular for people who work from home, another group that’s skyrocketing in size as communities work to limit social contact amid the spread of the coronavirus. “(Zoom) is getting such heavy usage,” he said.
Officials at Blackboard said any institution’s ability to rapidly scale up their systems depends on what was in place before. The biggest concern “is the pace with which these institutions are moving online,” said Brent Mundy, senior product director of Blackboard Learn. He said the platform can handle the influx, but the biggest problem for schools will be “their ability to train faculty, reorient students, (and) retool their help desk.”
Instructors should avoid simply moving their courses online by posting videos of lectures and keeping assignments largely the same, higher education experts said. Cathy N. Davidson, founding director of the Futures Initiative at the Graduate Center CUNY, said instructors should try to offer “synchronous” learning, in which students in a class are online at the same time and responding to material in real time.
She warned the next few weeks “won’t be perfect.” But offering additional collaboration for students is “one simple thing you can do with very limited technology to make it a little better and a little more human so (students) don’t feel alienated.”
As for the technology? “The systems aren’t remotely designed for this quantity of response,” she said.
How will it work?
As the coronavirus pandemic shuts down in-person classes on campuses throughout California and across the country, students and faculty at USC and UCLA sampled a taste of what could be the new normal in college life for weeks to come.
UCLA had a head start in its transition to nearly all remote classes this week, thanks to its online teaching and learning initiative launched in 2014 in cooperation with the University of California. The campus already had developed training and workshops for online instruction across disciplines and invested heavily in the technology to deliver it.
Since the contagion took hold, UCLA ramped up training sessions from a few times a week to every 20 minutes and expanded its capacity for classes via Zoom.
“We’ve taken the infrastructure we had in place and put it on steroids,” said Patricia A. Turner, vice provost of undergraduate education and senior dean of the College of Letters and Science.
On Wednesday afternoon, the normally bustling Westwood campus was eerily quiet. The signature Janss Steps were deserted, and Powell Library, a popular study spot, was quiet even by finals-week standards.
“This is as empty as I’ve ever seen it on any school day,” said student Kiera Laney, 20.
Scores packed the Bruin Cafe, however, where as many as four students attending different online classes could be found crammed around each small table.
Shaya Naimi, 19, was making the best of her online math and chemistry classes, though she said the vibe was less engaging. “It was definitely different,” she said. “I can tell my professors are doing their best, but you just can’t replicate being in person.”
For Aarushi Kapoor, a neuroscience major, the transition to online learning was easy enough — she got through two remote lectures via Zoom. “But everything else is up in the air,” she said.
She wasn’t sure how to take her finals. She was uncertain whether to attend an optional in-person class later that day. Even more pressing were financial questions as to whether she should stay on campus or go home to Bakersfield if all her classes would be online.
“I’m paying for housing and meals,” she said. “It’s very expensive as it is, and now that’s all going to waste.”
For UCLA student Navkaran Gurm, who is majoring in public affairs and economics, the shift to online learning has played out differently depending on the class. After learning of the university’s decision Tuesday to move classes online, his professor in a genetic engineering class handed everyone A’s on the final and canceled the last class of the quarter.
His economics professor canceled the last day of class scheduled for Thursday and planned an online final. That, however, caused Gurm to worry that some students might cheat.
“I’m a little bit concerned ... that there’s potential for students to be able to get unfair advantages,” he said.
Amy Slaton, a professor of history at Drexel University whose scholarship focuses on equity in education and technology, said online learning can easily default to a “very top-down kind of model, where faculty provide material as if students are empty vessels.”
She recommended instructors offer telephone and Skype office hours in addition to being reachable online.
The University of Pennsylvania has also announced plans to conduct final exams online, as has Drexel, which is on a quarter calendar and has final exams this coming week. Emma Frandsen, a freshman at Drexel, said her biggest concern about moving exams online is that professors will anticipate cheating and make the tests more challenging.
Miranda Russo, a junior, agreed, saying “ethically, I don’t think it’s right to make all exams online because that encourages students to utilize outside sources, and gives them an unfair advantage as opposed to students in other quarters.”
But any unfair advantage has less to do with testing and more with access, some experts said. Slaton said we tend to assume online education is “more democratic,” but, she said, “there are a lot of ways the coronavirus emergency is going to make those inequities more pronounced.”
She said colleges must accommodate students without access to high-speed Internet or unlimited data plans. Some platforms, like Brightspace, have off-line modes that would allow a student to in theory use public Internet access to download lectures or assignments and then view them later while they’re off-line.
Unsure of what’s next
At USC, students milled about, going to labs and eating together outside restaurants. The parking lots were nearly full.
Four freshmen, who sat chatting in front of the bookstore, said they had mixed feelings about the school’s decision to go to online classes.
“I like it a lot,” said Andrew Li, 19, a sophomore. “It’s a lot more convenient because you don’t have to go to class.”
But his friend Tiffany Yu, 19, said it felt “like such a waste of tuition. It’s so much money to pay for classes online.”
Freshman Victor Fan, 18, said he had decided to return home to Taiwan until classes resume. He planned to leave Friday.
“It doesn’t make sense for me to stay here when there’s nothing going on on campus,” Fan said. Plus, he added: “It’s safer. ... I trust Taiwan more than here. We have good health care.”
Fares Maimani, 25, a graduate student studying mechanical engineering, sat at a table outside, working on his computer and sipping coffee.
For him, and many other students, the shift to online classes at USC was not much of a change. In his program, the vast majority of lectures have been accessible online for some time, so he’s used to watching remote classes, he said.
Asked what was different, he looked around at the quiet campus.
“It’s more relaxing maybe,” he said.
But he was concerned about the possibility that the school would eventually cancel labs and research on campus. He is working on a robotics project that requires on-campus facilities.
“I can’t do much if I can’t come to campus,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t get to that point.”
Shift for faculty
For faculty, the shift to online teaching has been easier for some than others.
Alvin Huang, associate professor of architecture, taught his classes from his design firm’s downtown office overlooking Spring Street.
In the minutes before class started, Huang talked about his father, who lives in China, where people have been grappling with the new coronavirus for months. Anytime his father leaves his gated community and returns, someone takes his temperature before he is allowed to enter, Huang said.
At exactly 2 p.m., Huang logged on and greeted seven students who were supposed to present design projects they had been working on since last semester.
He waited to make sure each student could hear and be heard, and then told them that they should get used to online meetings — not just for classes but also for professional work in the future.
“This is maybe a format that is useful for you guys to get used to,” he said. “I’m constantly using it for projects.”
For Mary Andres, co-director of the Marriage and Family Therapy Program in the USC Rossier School of Education, the switch was trickier. Her course on couples counseling relies heavily on role-playing before classmates, who take notes on language and nonverbal signals.
She had to figure out how to retain that expressive classroom environment with an online course using a computer program that shows only the faces of her 20 students logged in from different locations. Andres came up with an idea to ask four students to create a video of themselves gathered in a small room, acting out their parts as the couple and two therapists.
She showed the video in class Wednesday and said she was relieved that the technology worked and student feedback was favorable. But remote learning, she said, “would never be my favorite.”
She was hopeful, though, that she and her class would adjust.
“We’re all going to figure it out together,” she said.