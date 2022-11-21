The COP27 climate talks in Egypt, which came close to collapse in the closing stretches, ended with a deal to create a fund to pay poorer countries for the harm caused by climate change.

The agreement on loss and damage is a landmark moment in global climate politics — an acknowledgment that richer nations are responsible to the developing world for the harm caused by rising temperatures.

