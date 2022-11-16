A federal judge in Washington on Tuesday vacated a controversial border policy known as Title 42, a public health law invoked by the Trump administration during the pandemic that had allowed border agents to quickly turn back migrants.

The order blocks government officials’ use of a policy that has been criticized by immigrant-rights advocates. It came just days after the Biden administration ousted Chris Magnus, the Trump-appointed head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection who had clashed with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

