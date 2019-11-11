HARTFORD, Conn. — An autopsy shows that the 95-year-old Connecticut woman who died last week after being bitten by a pit bull died as a result of the mauling, a police official said Monday.
Janet D'Aleo suffered "massive injuries including flesh, muscle and tendon loss to the lower extremities," Police Chief Richard Brown said.
Investigators, after talking to the staff at the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, "have determined that D'Aleo died as a direct result of coming into contact with the dog," he said.
Reached by phone Monday morning, employees at the medical examiner's Holyoke office said the official cause and manner of death was listed as pending.
The dog's owner said she suspected D'Aleo died from hitting her head when she fell backward as the dog greeted her enthusiastically.
Brown said D'Aleo was alive and was "attempting to communicate" after she was bitten.
The bites were the worst possible under a rating system known as the Ian Dunbar Bite Assessment Scale, the chief said. They were rated a 6 out of 6.
According to the Association of Professional Dog Trainers, a dog at level 5 or 6 is "extremely dangerous and mutilates." Euthanasia is recommended "because the quality of life is so poor for dogs that have to live out their lives in solitary confinement."
Level 5 means the victim experienced a "multiple-bite incident with at least two Level 4 bites." Level 4 means "1 to 4 punctures from a single bite with at least one puncture deeper than half the length of the dog's canine teeth," the association said. Level 6 means the victim died.
The dog remains quarantined, Brown said.
Investigators continue to research the dog's history and disposition, including what Brown called "behavioral assessments."
The investigation is expected to wrap up later in the week, the chief said.