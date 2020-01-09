HARTFORD, Conn. — Fotis Dulos, arrested and charged Tuesday with the kidnapping and murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, was released from jail Thursday after posting a $6 million bond following hours of legal wrangling and assurances to insurance companies that he wouldn't flee while awaiting trial.
Dulos, 52, of Farmington, Conn., left Stamford Superior Court at about 12:50 p.m., clad in a blue suit jacket, gray T-shirt and jeans. Dulos made no comment and answered no questions as he left the building.
At a hearing Wednesday at the Stamford courthouse, Judge John Blawie ordered Dulos placed on house arrest if he was able to post the bond. He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor that tracks his whereabouts.
Blawie also issued a protective order barring Dulos from contacting the couple's five children and Gloria Farber, their grandmother, and Lauren Almeida, the children's nanny.
One of his attorneys, Kevin Smith, said Dulos is "relieved to be going home" and the delay was because of issues with paperwork.
"So much for the ridiculous theory that he killed Jennifer because he needed the money," said Norm Pattis, another of Dulos' attorneys.
Michelle Troconis, 44, Dulos' former girlfriend who was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, also was released from jail Thursday after posting bond, and was taken to Stamford Hospital, The Advocate in Stamford reported.
The newspaper, quoting Stamford Police Capt. Diedrich Hohn, said Troconis went to the hospital for an evaluation because she was not examined at the York Correctional Institution for women in Niantic, where she was jailed Wednesday.
A nursing supervisor said late Thursday that Troconis' name was not on a patient list.
At Wednesday's court hearing, Blawie agreed to lower Troconis' $2 million bond to $1.5 million after her attorney, Andrew Bowman, argued that she had never missed earlier court appearances tied to her previous arrest in connection with Farber Dulos' disappearance. Blawie said he took into account "some levels of cooperation" Troconis is having with state police.
Dulos' friend, lawyer Kent Mawhinney, 54, of South Windsor, also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, remained jailed late Thursday at the Bridgeport Correctional Center on $2 million bond.
Dulos was arrested Tuesday at his Farmington home and charged with felony murder, murder and kidnapping. A $6 million bond was set and he has spent the past two nights at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown.
It's the third time Dulos has been arrested since Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24 after dropping the couple's five children off at their private school in New Canaan.
In a 35-page arrest warrant affidavit, state police said they found Dulos' DNA on the inside handle of the doorknob to the mudroom of Farber Dulos' New Canaan home. Dulos had been at the home two nights prior to her disappearance as part of a scheduled visitation with his children, but witnesses said he never entered the house that night.
Almeida also said when she first entered the house at 11:30 a.m. on May 24, she noticed an unopened granola bar on the kitchen counter and that there were only two rolls of paper towels left in the pantry. She found that odd because just the day before, she had put a 12-pack of paper towels there.
"I sat there and wondered what had happened last night that they used 10 rolls of towel rolls," Almeida said.
Almeida and another friend reported Dulos missing around 7 p.m. that night. About the same time that police were discovering blood splatters on a car, floor and wall inside the garage, Dulos can be seen on surveillance video dumping garbage bags into trash cans along Albany Avenue in Hartford.
Police later said they found Farber Dulos' DNA on 20 items recovered in Hartford, including zip ties with her blood on them in a garbage bag and a Vineyard Vines shirt she was wearing the day she disappeared.
They also found a garden glove with Dulos' DNA inside of it, his fingerprint on a piece of tape inside a bloody garbage bag and the DNA of both of them, plus Troconis' DNA on the outside top of another garbage bag.