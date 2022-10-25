Jordan obit

Leslie Jordan attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

 Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, known for his roles in “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story” and his uplifting pandemic Instagram videos, died after a car crash Monday in Hollywood.

Jordan, 67, won a prime-time Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverley Leslie in the hit TV show “Will & Grace.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.