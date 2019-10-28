CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools’ classes were canceled again for Tuesday as teacher contract negotiations continued with no word that a tentative agreement had emerged to end the strike.
The news late Monday afternoon means that the walkout will extend into a ninth school day.
Talks were still going on Monday evening, but outwardly the city and the Chicago Teachers Union continued to trade jabs and disagreed on how far apart financially their mutual current offers were.
The charged rhetoric continued Monday, with school district CEO Janice Jackson branded as “a lie” the union president’s claim that she “walked away from the table” over the issue of teacher prep time.
CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said she has “a sense that all of Chicago is antsy” about the strike spilling into another calendar week.
“I get a sense that this is an embarrassment to our city at a time when we should be promoting justice and equity because that is what the mayor ran on,” Davis Gates said. “We have an expectation as a city that we begin to see policy and activity that represents both justice and equity in our city.”
The strike, which began Oct. 17, enters its ninth school day Tuesday — despite hopes expressed by both sides that a deal could be struck over the weekend. As that didn’t materialize, the walkout has now surpassed the length of the 2012 CTU strike. This time, about 25,000 teachers and 300,000 students have been idled.
The city and CPS, however, did reach a tentative deal with about 7,500 school support staff members, including aides and custodians. Their union, Service Employees International Union Local 73, celebrated the proposed agreement as “a victory for working people in Chicago.”
As the sides headed back to the bargaining table Monday morning, a student-led group of union supporters marched to City Hall, where they sat down around the building’s perimeter in protest of large class sizes. Enforceable limits to class sizes has been one of the CTU’s central demands.
Earlier Monday, outside Amundsen High School on the North Side, a group of students stood among the picketing teachers.
One student said that, with many college early admissions deadlines looming, students don’t have access to entrance essays they sent to teachers before proofreading.
But the group said they support the striking teachers; one held a sign that read, “C’mon Lori, teachers are no octopi.” One student said she’s been showing support to the pickets at her school almost every morning.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday she has offered the union a deal that meets its demands and doesn’t understand why the union “simply cannot take yes for an answer.” In response, CTU President Jesse Sharkey said late Sunday that the mayor needs to stop being “petty” and “brittle.”
He followed that up Monday morning with an equally confrontational tone, suggesting the city is being “punitive,” although he added he has respect for the mayor, personally.
“Based on what the mayor was saying last night, I think she’s digging in for a long strike,” he said in comments in front of Locke Elementary School in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Sharkey, whose remarks were broadcast on Facebook Live, also revealed the point at which talks disintegrated Sunday night, and alluded to what it might take to get teachers and students back in schools.
That’s when Sharkey contended Jackson “walked away from the table” when the issue of teacher prep time was raised, later adding the city has “gotten real religious” on a few key issues, meaning to the city, those issues are “a hard no.”
Jackson denied that following a meeting at City Hall to brief members of the City Council’s black caucus who were downtown for budget hearings. As she left the meeting, Jackson said she wasn’t taking questions but turned to say, “That’s a lie,” when asked about Sharkey’s claim that she walked away from the bargaining table.
“That part you can print,” Jackson added.
CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton later said that, in fact, the meeting “ended amicably as CTU needed to leave to prepare for their town hall and CEO Jackson needed to check in with (the support staff union) regarding their tentative agreement. CTU also physically exited the room prior to any CPS officials.”
But Sharkey also reiterated the mayor wants a five-year contract and he seemed to indicate it’s a concession the union is willing to make.
“The tradeoff for that is that it’s got to be something that we think really improves conditions,” he said. “We want something that’s gonna be clear, where everyone in the city can look at it and say, ‘Yup, that’s gonna make school better.’ “
Lightfoot said her administration has put everything it responsibly could on the table to make a deal. She reiterated that the district’s offer was the most “generous” in CPS’ history, including large raises for teachers and staff as well as concessions on class sizes and staffing demands.
Sharkey countered that Monday, likening the situation to finally deciding to rehab a home after years of neglect.
“We’re not looking at how much she’s put in because we know how badly damaged our schools were to start with,” he said.
The two sides previously also squabbled over just how far apart they are.
Davis Gates said $38 million a year is keeping students and teachers out of classrooms. But Arnie Rivera, the chief operating officer for CPS, said earlier Sunday the number for the duration of the contract is actually more than $100 million. Each side accused the other of misrepresenting the numbers to curry favor with Chicagoans.
Union leaders also advised members Monday that it intentionally did not schedule afternoon events during an appearance in Chicago by President Donald Trump.
“After pickets Monday, the CTU has not planned any afternoon activity,” union leaders told members in an email overnight. “Feel free to rest or take part in any productive activity of your choosing. We have heard that President Donald Trump might be in town. If any members were inclined to show up outside his fundraiser in red, that would qualify as productive, in our view.”
— Chicago Tribune