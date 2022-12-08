China moved definitively away from its long-held COVID zero approach Wednesday, easing a range of restrictions that it has persisted with way after the rest of the world moved on to living with the virus.

By jettisoning key tenets of the virus elimination strategy, including forcing infected people into centralized quarantine camps, China is suddenly shifting gear faster than expected. The accelerated pace reflects pressure on President Xi Jinping to chart a path out of the crisis and quell public discontent.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.