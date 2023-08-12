Maui

Buildings still smolder days after a wildfire gutted downtown Lahaina on Thursday in Maui, Hawaii.

 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times/TNS

As the windswept fire invaded a historic town in Maui this week, a familiar and terrifying chain of events was set in motion.

Evacuations were chaotic as a storm of embers turned Lahaina into ash. Some ran for their lives, plunging into the harbor of the West Maui town, which has centuries of history and was once the royal residence of the Hawaiian king. Others were trapped by an urban conflagration.

