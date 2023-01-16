SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another moderate storm is expected to hit California on Sunday evening and continue into Monday, bringing more rain along the coast and inland valleys and up to 2 feet of snow in the mountain regions of Northern California.

But meteorologists say there’s good news on the horizon. The series of storms that has ravaged the state — flooding communities, forcing evacuations, shutting down major highways and leading to at least 19 deaths — should end this week.

