Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates, from left, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., former tech executive Andrew Yang, and billionaire Tom Steyer arrive on stage before the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Wednesday.