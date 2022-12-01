Royals

From left, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, join Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in pushing a button described as a button to illuminate buildings in Boston in green light Wednesday.

 Nancy Lane / Boston Herald/TNS

BOSTON — The visiting royals enjoyed something of a Boston tea party with Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov.-Elect Maura Healey in City Hall before a brief and soggy address about the climate to a crowd outside.

Prince William thanked “all the hearty Bostonians” who spent the Wednesday afternoon getting rained on as they waited for him to speak for a total of about 2 minutes and 20 seconds — and his wife Princess Kate to remain silent in the background.

