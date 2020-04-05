British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diagnosed last month with coronavirus infection, has been admitted to the hospital “for tests,” a statement from his office said Sunday.
“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to the hospital for tests,” a statement from the government said. “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.”
The 55-year-old head of the British government has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26. He has continued to run daily meetings on the country’s pandemic response, releasing several video messages from isolation, according to the Associated Press.
Likewise, he is continuing to run the country from the hospital and was not admitted under emergency circumstances, the government statement said.
“The Prime Minister thanks the NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”
Johnson is one of the more than 48,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom so far, including his own fiancee as well as Prince Charles, heir to the throne. More than 4,900 people have died.
The announcement came not long after Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare televised appearance, urged the nation to remain calm and maintain resolve.
“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” she said in a prerecorded message. “A time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”
— New York Daily News