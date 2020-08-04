Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 75F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Low 62F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.