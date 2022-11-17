BOSTON — Parts of Boston Children’s Hospital were evacuated Wednesday morning following yet another bomb threat as the hospital received an email about bombs being placed in its transgender health care unit.
Boston Police investigated the threat and gave the all-clear that there was no active threat at the hospital.
“This morning, the hospital was again the target of a bomb threat,” the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday. “Boston Police investigated and have given the all-clear that there is no active threat to the hospital.
“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and hospital security teams, and we are grateful for their immediate response,” the hospital added. “We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here. We will provide additional information as we are able.”
A Wednesday morning email full of spelling errors titled, “Bombs in Boston Childrne’s hospital,” was sent to the hospital along with police and media members, including the Herald.
The emailer wrote about the hospital performing “sex change operations,” calling them “sick disgusting degenerates.” The writer also said bombs were placed at the houses of three doctors.
The transgender-focused unit began making the news over the summer after conservative social media accounts began to criticize it.
Far-right critics of the hospital have accused Children’s of performing gender-transition surgery on minors. The hospital said the Gender Multispecialty Service, the unit in question, does not do that, and the hospital requires anyone getting such surgery to be 18 or older.
The Gender Multispecialty Service program is the first major health care program in the U.S. to focus on gender-diverse and transgender adolescents.
In September, a Westfield woman was arrested in connection with a hoax bomb threat made against Boston Children’s Hospital, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Catherine Leavy, 37, was charged with one count of explosive materials — willfully making a false bomb threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.