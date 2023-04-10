Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal was scheduled to undergo surgery Sunday after breaking his leg during a parade in Hartford celebrating the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

The 77-year-old Democrat said he fractured his femur after a fellow parade-goer tripped and fell on him during a victory celebration for the NCAA champions Saturday.

