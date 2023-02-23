A vast winter storm pummeled the central U.S. on its way to New England, dumping record amounts of snow, canceling hundreds of flights and coating roads with ice — but the same system is bringing record warmth to the South.

Storm warnings and advisories stretched across almost the entire northern U.S., with blizzard warnings in place in Minnesota and the Dakotas, which received the brunt of the storm on Wednesday. The southern edge of the system delivered sleet and freezing rain, leaving roads treacherous.

