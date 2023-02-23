A vast winter storm pummeled the central U.S. on its way to New England, dumping record amounts of snow, canceling hundreds of flights and coating roads with ice — but the same system is bringing record warmth to the South.
Storm warnings and advisories stretched across almost the entire northern U.S., with blizzard warnings in place in Minnesota and the Dakotas, which received the brunt of the storm on Wednesday. The southern edge of the system delivered sleet and freezing rain, leaving roads treacherous.
“We are looking at the potential for hazardous to impossible travel conditions,” said Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The bottom line is don’t travel unless you absolutely have to.”
Ice-storm warnings stretched from northern Iowa to Michigan, with the potential to down trees and power lines and knock out electricity.
More than 1,400 U.S. flights were canceled on Wednesday, according to data from FlightAware, with Delta Air Lines Inc., Southwest Airlines Co. and Alaska Air Group Inc. taking the highest share, along with regional carriers SkyWest Inc. and Endeavor Air. Another 2,629 flights were delayed. At least 310 have been grounded for today.
About 49 percent of the flights at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, a hub for Delta, have been scrapped, along with 49 percent at Milwaukee and 28 percent at Detroit.
Minneapolis has received about 5 inches of snow and is likely to get as much as a foot more through today, with gusty winds and whiteout conditions. That would put this storm in the top five to ever strike the region, according to Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office.
“It’s not often we get high snow levels from one big storm,” she said. The record is the Halloween storm of 1991, which dumped more than 28 inches.
The storm is flanked by a low-pressure area to its north and a high pressure zone to the southeast. That’s helping draw a mass of warm air that will deliver record high temperatures from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast. Temperatures may be in the upper 80s from New Orleans to Florida Thursday, said Douty.
“Tons of records across the Southeast will be broken in the next few days,” he said.
Meanwhile, a second system is gearing up to slam the West Coast late today. High winds preceding the storm have already knocked out power in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, with more than 86,000 homes and businesses in the dark Wednesday.
