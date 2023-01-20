Biden California

President Joe Biden, left, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom walk to deliver remarks after looking at storm damage in Seacliff, Calif., on Thursday.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — During a tour of the storm-ravaged Central Coast, President Joe Biden vowed that federal assistance to rebuild California would not end until the job is complete.

Biden visited the state Thursday and joined Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla in a helicopter to survey areas battered by winter storms that caused major flooding and landslides across the state.

