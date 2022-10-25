WASHINGTON — The U.S. won’t change its stance toward China as a result of Xi Jinping seizing more power in a key Communist Party congress, with advisers still trying to set up a meeting between President Joe Biden and the Chinese leader, U.S. officials said.

The conclusion of the 20th Communist Party congress last week, in which Xi installed allies in top posts and paved the way for a third five-year term, “doesn’t change our approach” to China, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday. That strategy includes competing on security matters while cooperating wherever possible on global issues with the People’s Republic of China.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.