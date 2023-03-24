Blinken

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. House Republicans hammered Blinken Thursday over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, threatening to subpoena a letter that highlighted internal dissent over the episode.

 Carlos Barria / AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — House Republicans hammered Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, threatening to subpoena a letter that highlighted internal dissent over the episode.

Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the rushed exit from Afghanistan in 2021 a “debacle” and faulted the Biden administration for failing to stop an attack at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate that killed 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghans, despite intelligence that suggested an attack was looming.

