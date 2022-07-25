WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is improving from his COVID-19 infection, with encouraging signs that he is overcoming the virus, his official doctor said Sunday.
“His symptoms continue to improve significantly,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a daily update. “His predominant symptom now is sore throat. This is most likely a result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, and is thus encouraging.”
The 79-year-old president is responding to therapy as expected and his other symptoms have “diminished considerably” as he remains at the White House, O’Connor said.
Biden is being treated with Pfizer Inc.’s drug Paxlovid. He also has been taking Tylenol for discomfort and using an inhaler two to three times a day.
O’Connor said Saturday that preliminary sequencing showed the president was likely infected with the BA.5 variant, which is the prevalent strain in the U.S.
Sunday’s medical report said Biden’s vitals remain normal and his oxygen saturation “continues to be excellent.”
The White House has not released a schedule for this week or given information on what Biden was doing over the weekend.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week said the president continues to work eight-plus hours a day. He joined meetings with his economic and national security teams virtually and discussed legislative priorities with senior staff via video conference from the residence.
