WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is improving from his COVID-19 infection, with encouraging signs that he is overcoming the virus, his official doctor said Sunday.

“His symptoms continue to improve significantly,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a daily update. “His predominant symptom now is sore throat. This is most likely a result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, and is thus encouraging.”

