WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration withdrew from consideration in the face of Republican opposition in the Senate, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Phil Washington has run Denver International Airport since 2021 and before that had largely surface transportation experience, prompting Republicans to raise concerns about his lack of experience working as a pilot or for an airline.

