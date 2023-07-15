President Biden, shown with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, delivers remarks on the Supreme Court’s decision on the administration’s student debt relief program during an appearance at the White House on June 30.
More than 800,000 student loan borrowers will have $39 billion in debt forgiven, the Biden administration announced Friday.
Here’s what you should know:
What’s happening?
The Education Department is fixing income-driven repayment plans to ensure borrowers who have made payments for 20 or 25 years will have any remaining debt canceled.
“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.
If you took out Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans held by the Education Department or Parent PLUS loans, your loan could be covered, according to CBS News.
Here’s what time periods will be included in the new forgiveness action:
Any payment made in a month when they were in repayment status, whether the payments were partial or late
Any period when a borrower spent at least 12 consecutive months in forbearance
Any month in forbearance for borrowers who spent at least 36 consecutive months in forbearance
Any month spent in deferment, except for in-school deferment, before 2013
Any month spent in economic hardship or military deferments on or after Jan. 1, 2013
Any months in the categories above that occurred prior to a loan consolidation will also be counted toward forgiveness
“Our Administration will continue to fight to make sure Americans can access high-quality postsecondary education without taking on the burden of unmanageable student loan debt,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement.
What do you have to do?
Nothing. You don’t have to do anything to get the relief. The White House said this is automatic and borrowers will be notified starting Friday, July 14. Thirty days after emails are sent, debts will start being discharged.
Among the 804,000 people, that’s an average of $48,507 each.
If you want to opt out of the forgiveness, you should contact your loan servicer. If you need to find out who your loan servicer is, you can visit your Federal Student Aid account dashboard or call the Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243.
