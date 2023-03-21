WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden issued the first veto of his presidency Monday, keeping in place a Labor Department regulation allowing retirement plans to consider environmental and social factors in their investment decisions.

“Retirement plan fiduciaries should be able to consider any factor that maximizes financial returns for retirees across the country,” Biden said in a veto message. “That’s not controversial — that’s common sense.”

