WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Tuesday evening that he’s willing to meet with the California Republican after the upcoming two-week Easter congressional recess if the House GOP can produce its budget before then.

Responding to McCarthy’s Tuesday morning letter demanding a date for the duo to negotiate on the debt limit, the president opened the door to spending talks next month but reiterated he won’t bargain over the debt limit.

