WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s front-runner margin has widened over his Democratic rivals for the party’s nomination in a new CNN poll released Tuesday.
The former vice president gained 7 percentage points from a June poll, while Senator Kamala Harris dropped the most, losing 12 points since the surge she saw in polling after the first Democratic candidate debates.
Biden has 29 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters in the poll, trailed by Senators Bernie Sanders with 15 percent and Elizabeth Warren with 14 percent. Their support has remained relatively stable.
The biggest loser was Harris, who had 17 percent of support in CNN’s June poll taken in the days immediately following the first Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates. She dropped to 5 percent in the poll released Tuesday. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also had 5 percent, followed by former Congressman Beto O’Rourke with 4 percent.
Among the rest of the field, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro scored 2 percent, securing his spot on the debate stage in Houston next month, as it marks his fourth such qualifying poll.
The survey was conducted for CNN by SSRS Aug. 15-18 of a random sample of 1,001 adults across the country. The margin of error for results from the subsample of 402 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote, is plus-or-minus 6.1 points.
— Bloomberg News