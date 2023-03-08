Biden Medicare

President Joe Biden speaks during the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

 Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he’ll propose increasing taxes on some upper-income business owners and expanding prescription drug cost controls enacted in last year’s budget reconciliation package as a means of lowering federal deficits and extending Medicare’s solvency.

The provisions, which will be included in Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget request coming Thursday, are designed to add about 25 years to the life of Medicare’s Hospital Insurance trust fund, according to a fact sheet the White House released.

