Turkey pardon

President Joe Biden pardons one of the two national Thanksgiving turkeys on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

 Yuri Gripas / Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — As Americans prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, President Joe Biden ensured two ingredients won’t make it onto dinner plates Thursday: Chocolate and Chip.

On Monday morning, Biden pardoned the nation’s Thanksgiving turkeys he named Chocolate — after his favorite ice cream — and Chip, to match.

