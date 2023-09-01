WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is proposing a new rule seeking to close loopholes that allow some purchasers to avoid background checks when buying firearms online or at gun shows.

The proposed rule would amend Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulations to clarify that firearms dealing does not solely occur in brick-and-mortar stores, but also covers sales at gun shows, through mail orders, and on the internet.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.