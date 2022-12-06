The Biden administration on Monday granted more than 100,000 Haitians living in the United States the chance to apply for work permits and protection from deportation to their home country, which has been devastated by an earthquake, disease outbreaks and widespread violence.

The U.S. had previously granted this designation, known as temporary protected status, to Haitians in May 2021. Biden's move ensures that Haitians who have been in the country as of Nov. 6 this year will be eligible to apply for the status.

