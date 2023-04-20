Biden debt limit

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 facility in Accokeek, Md., on Wednesday.

 Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images/TNS

President Joe Biden accused Republicans of trying to “squeeze out more of America’s middle class,” painting the debt ceiling and spending cut proposal unveiled Wednesday by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as lacking detail and benefiting the wealthy.

Biden’s remarks — from a union training facility in Maryland — were intended as an explicit contrast to McCarthy’s appearance Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, where he told traders the GOP hoped to pass a plan that would raise the debt ceiling for a year while significantly cutting federal spending. The speaker unveiled the legislation on the House floor Wednesday as Biden spoke.

With assistance from Josh Wingrove and Jenny Leonard.

