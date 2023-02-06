Beyonce Grammys

Beyoncé accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles.

 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times/TNS

Queen Bey sits alone atop the Grammy Awards throne — but was shut out in Sunday’s top three categories.

Beyoncé broke the all-time record with her 32nd career Grammy win, achieving the milestone midway through the 2023 ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena when “Renaissance” was named best dance/electronic music album.

