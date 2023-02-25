“Avatar: The Way of Water” keeps soaring to new heights. James Cameron’s Pandora-set sequel has surpassed his 1997 film “Titanic” as the third highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

In the 10th weekend following its release, the Oscar-nominated sci-fi epic — the long-awaited follow-up to 2009’s “Avatar” — has so far grossed an estimated $2.24 billion globally. As of Sunday, “The Way of Water” has edged out “Titanic,” which has grossed about $2.243 billion over the years (including its recent 25th anniversary re-release), to take over the No. 3 spot in the list of highest-grossing films ever behind the original “Avatar” and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.