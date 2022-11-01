The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi was hoping to find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their San Francisco home Friday and intended to kidnap her and break her kneecaps, prosecutors said Monday in filing federal charges against him.

On Monday, the Department of Justice filed federal assault and kidnapping charges against David DePape, and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged DePape with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, among other crimes.

