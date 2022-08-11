Ashton Kutcher is clarifying details about his battle with an autoimmune disease he said “knocked out” his ability to see and hear.
The “That ’70s Show” alum, 44, took to Twitter Tuesday to clear up what he contended with.
“Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3 yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after,” said Kutcher.
“I fully recovered. All good,” he added.
Kutcher’s experience with vasculitis came to light in a new clip from “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” published by Access Hollywood.
“Two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing, and knocked out like all my equilibrium. Took me like a year to build it all back up. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” Kutcher told the British adventurer, 48.
Kutcher added that at the time he was going through the scare, he didn’t know whether he’d be able to regain his vision, hearing or ability to walk. “I’m lucky to be alive.”
“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you to give you what you need, then life’s supposed to get fun,” said Kutcher. “You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”
